Ellaism Price Up 19.4% Over Last 7 Days (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Ellaism has a market cap of $86,426.73 and $173.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.00 or 0.06910055 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.89 or 0.00129298 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

