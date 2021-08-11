Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.20). On average, analysts expect Eledon Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ELDN opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.47. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32.

A number of research firms have commented on ELDN. Zacks Investment Research raised Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 58.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

