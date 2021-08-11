Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $652,704.53

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Over the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded up 22.6% against the dollar. One Electrify.Asia coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Electrify.Asia has a market cap of $652,704.53 and approximately $46,736.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electrify.Asia alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00056642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.75 or 0.00883442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00111340 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00043338 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Profile

Electrify.Asia (CRYPTO:ELEC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia . The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electrify.Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrify.Asia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.