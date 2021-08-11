Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.97-1.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.68-4.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.71 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.970-$1.030 EPS.

NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $29.19. 187,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,826,538. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of -24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.86. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $24.32 and a 52 week high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELAN. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.89.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

