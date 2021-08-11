Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.97-1.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.68-4.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.71 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.970-$1.030 EPS.
NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $29.19. 187,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,826,538. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of -24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.86. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $24.32 and a 52 week high of $37.49.
Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.
About Elanco Animal Health
Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.
