Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eisai Co LTD is involved in the Biotechnology and Drug Industry. Their principle activities are the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Operations are carried out through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals: veterinary drugs other food additives, livestock feed and pharmaceutical production systems and equipment. The Group has overseas consolidated subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, East Southeast Asia and South and Central America. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Eisai from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eisai from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Eisai stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,406. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 0.32. Eisai has a 1 year low of $61.95 and a 1 year high of $129.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.00.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Eisai had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 8.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Eisai will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

