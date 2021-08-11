Eidelman Virant Capital Takes Position in FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB)

Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 62.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in FNCB Bancorp by 110.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in FNCB Bancorp by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in FNCB Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in FNCB Bancorp by 113.9% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 37,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 19,910 shares during the period. 19.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FNCB opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.45. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from FNCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products; and debit cards.

