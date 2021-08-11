Eidelman Virant Capital Purchases Shares of 7,562 One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OLP. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 18,765 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 8,200 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $243,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OLP stock opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.18. The stock has a market cap of $630.05 million, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.43.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.96. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 7.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

