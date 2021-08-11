Eidelman Virant Capital Has $372,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Eidelman Virant Capital trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,521,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,437 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,006,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,447 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,005,992,000 after purchasing an additional 778,677 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,463,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,530,000 after purchasing an additional 582,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,766,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,354,000 after purchasing an additional 30,631 shares in the last quarter.

IWD opened at $161.99 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $163.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.36.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

