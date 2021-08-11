Eidelman Virant Capital Buys New Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Banner by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $52,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

BANR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $55.73 on Wednesday. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Banner’s payout ratio is 48.66%.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

