Eduard Eshuys Acquires 325,020 Shares of DGO Gold Limited (ASX:DGO) Stock

DGO Gold Limited (ASX:DGO) insider Eduard Eshuys bought 325,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.00 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of A$325,020.00 ($232,157.14).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 23.30 and a quick ratio of 23.30.
About DGO Gold
