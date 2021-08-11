ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$10.00 to C$12.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. ECN Capital traded as high as C$10.78 and last traded at C$10.53, with a volume of 19823 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.63.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ECN. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price target on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday. CSFB increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.25 price target on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.51. The company has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a PE ratio of -105.45.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$93.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.88 million. Research analysts predict that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.6088381 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -79.56%.

ECN Capital Company Profile (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

