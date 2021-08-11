Eargo (EAR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 million. On average, analysts expect Eargo to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ EAR opened at $35.33 on Wednesday. Eargo has a 1 year low of $30.71 and a 1 year high of $76.75. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.42. The company has a current ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

EAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

In other news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

