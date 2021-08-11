Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Eagle Point Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of EIC traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.87. The company had a trading volume of 14,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,518. Eagle Point Income has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.07.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter.

