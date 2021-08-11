Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $45.77, but opened at $47.51. Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $47.51, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.
The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 7.87%.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on EGRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $626.48 million, a PE ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 0.75.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGRX)
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.