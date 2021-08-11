Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $45.77, but opened at $47.51. Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $47.51, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 7.87%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EGRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGRX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $626.48 million, a PE ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 0.75.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

