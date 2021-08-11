DWS Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:KTF)

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of NYSE:KTF traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.39. 46,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,527. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.27. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $12.58.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
See Also: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.