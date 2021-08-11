DWS Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:KTF)

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE:KTF traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.39. 46,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,527. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.27. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $12.58.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

