DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.240-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.45 billion-$16.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.88 billion.DuPont de Nemours also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.110-$1.130 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Shares of DD traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,047,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,774,077. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $53.49 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.93. The stock has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.51.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

