Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.52 Million

Brokerages expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to announce sales of $159.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $161.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $157.93 million. Ducommun reported sales of $147.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year sales of $656.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $652.75 million to $659.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $696.06 million, with estimates ranging from $683.88 million to $708.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ducommun.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of DCO opened at $54.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $646.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.05. Ducommun has a 1 year low of $30.76 and a 1 year high of $65.40.

In related news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $69,637.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,933.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 2,400 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $131,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,459.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ducommun by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Ducommun during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 44.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

