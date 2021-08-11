Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $52.93, but opened at $57.30. Doximity shares last traded at $61.54, with a volume of 8,425 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOCS. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

In other news, Director Kevin Spain bought 775,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,150,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $105,386,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Doximity in the second quarter worth about $11,640,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,505,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

