Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its target price boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DOCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.71.

DOCS stock opened at $52.93 on Wednesday. Doximity has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $68.71.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, Director Kevin Spain purchased 775,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,150,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $105,386,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCS. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Doximity during the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Doximity during the second quarter valued at approximately $524,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Doximity during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Doximity during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,505,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Doximity during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

