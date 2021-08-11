Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,433 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Argus boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.58.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $198.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $94.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.38. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $207.00.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

