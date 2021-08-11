Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Increases Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at about $85,821,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 42,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 28.2% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.7% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,113,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,759,000 after buying an additional 40,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $57.28 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.96 billion, a PE ratio of 68.19 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.46.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

