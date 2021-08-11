Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $418,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $482.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $474.38. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $322.76 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

