Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $10.49 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,879 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.69.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $340.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.01 and a 1-year high of $354.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $317.45.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

