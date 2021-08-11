Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $19,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 14.4% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $1,212,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 8.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 14.9% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.0% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total transaction of $17,398,110.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,813 shares of company stock valued at $99,231,472 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $322.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.13.

Shares of EL opened at $327.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $316.14. The company has a market cap of $118.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.39, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.14 and a 52-week high of $336.55.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

