Dora Factory (DORA) Trading 26.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. Over the last week, Dora Factory has traded up 26.6% against the US dollar. One Dora Factory coin can now be bought for about $7.46 or 0.00016256 BTC on exchanges. Dora Factory has a market cap of $11.65 million and $19.30 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00056573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00016044 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.79 or 0.00882135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00112255 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00145924 BTC.

About Dora Factory

DORA is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,561,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

