Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPUKY opened at $11.33 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $12.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.01.

Domino’s Pizza Group Plc owns, operates and franchises pizza stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. The company was founded by Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in West Ashland, the United Kingdom.

