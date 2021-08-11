Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Trading Down 5.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)’s share price fell 5.7% on Monday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $73.24 and last traded at $73.54. 2,183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 308,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.99.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.10.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $51,303.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,760.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,825.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.24.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

About Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.