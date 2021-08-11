Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Trading Down 5.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)’s share price fell 5.7% on Monday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $73.24 and last traded at $73.54. 2,183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 308,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.99.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.10.
In related news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $51,303.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,760.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,825.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.24.
Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.
About Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)
Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.
