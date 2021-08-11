Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Takes Position in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Yunji during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Yunji during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Yunji during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Yunji by 1,377.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 128,098 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Yunji by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 379,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 219,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

YJ opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $226.13 million, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54. Yunji Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $6.05.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $103.09 million for the quarter. Yunji had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yunji from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

