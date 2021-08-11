Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 228,738 Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) by 94.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,738 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLTX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Neoleukin Therapeutics stock opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.95. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $300.23 million, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neoleukin Therapeutics news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,238,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,222,743.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $31,092. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

