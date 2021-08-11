Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,150 Shares of ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ProSight Global were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PROS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProSight Global by 665.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 373,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 324,821 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProSight Global by 450.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 61,795 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProSight Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProSight Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProSight Global by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 622,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 41,513 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered ProSight Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ProSight Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of PROS stock opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. ProSight Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $562.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.80.

ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

