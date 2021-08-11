Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 71.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,279 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 50.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 763,100.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 68,679 shares during the period. 16.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:REI opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.52. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $3.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). Ring Energy had a negative net margin of 280.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. As a group, analysts predict that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ring Energy news, major shareholder William R. Kruse acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,175,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,535,016.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder William R. Kruse acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $1,960,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,265,682 shares in the company, valued at $31,543,909.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 76.5 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,712 net developed acres and 6,650 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,256 net developed acres and 212 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 24,830 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

