Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Makes New $47,000 Investment in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Separately, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SenesTech during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Get SenesTech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SNES opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. SenesTech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 33.50 and a quick ratio of 31.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.57.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). SenesTech had a negative net margin of 2,241.14% and a negative return on equity of 107.54%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. On average, analysts expect that SenesTech, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sector such as animal, structural, and food markets.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES).

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.