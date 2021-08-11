Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Makes New $101,000 Investment in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Amplify Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 13,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 286,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 103,189 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 1st quarter worth $663,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 1st quarter worth $473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard Smiley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMPY shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Amplify Energy from $4.40 to $6.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of NYSE:AMPY opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.76. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $4.67. The company has a market cap of $143.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 4.10.

Amplify Energy Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

