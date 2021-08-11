Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys New Stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 29,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 11,816.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 92.0% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 17,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the first quarter valued at $415,000. 19.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of CTHR stock opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.17. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 5.84.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

