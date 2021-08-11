DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DigitalBridge Group Inc. is an investment firm dedicated to digital infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group Inc., formerly known as Colony Capital Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of DBRG opened at $7.13 on Monday. DigitalBridge Group has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DigitalBridge Group (DBRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.