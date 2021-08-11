Digital Brands Group (DBGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($4.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter.

DBGI stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.40. 623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,952,515. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.52. Digital Brands Group has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $8.80.

Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates as a digitally native vertical brand that sources products from third-party manufacturers and sells directly to the end consumer through its websites, as well as through its wholesale channel in specialty stores, select department stores, and own showrooms.

