Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Director Phillip R. Cox Sells 8,000 Shares

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $90,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of DBD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.51. The stock had a trading volume of 699 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,803. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.46. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 3.33.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,119,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 122,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 172,916 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,111,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after acquiring an additional 52,830 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 777.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 100,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

