Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.04 EPS

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%.
Shares of DRNA traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.19. 2,116,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,316. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.10. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $40.14.
DRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.
About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.
