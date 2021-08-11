Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.04 EPS

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%.

Shares of DRNA traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.19. 2,116,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,316. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.10. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $40.14.

DRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 31,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $1,124,625.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,575.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,742 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,421. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

