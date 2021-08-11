DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given a €19.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) received a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.79% from the stock’s previous close.

DIC has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIC Asset currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €17.25 ($20.29).

Get DIC Asset alerts:

ETR DIC opened at €15.26 ($17.95) on Wednesday. DIC Asset has a 1 year low of €8.96 ($10.54) and a 1 year high of €16.84 ($19.81). The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 16.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €14.93.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.