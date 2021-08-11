dForce Market Cap Reaches $24.85 Million (DF)

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. dForce has a total market cap of $24.85 million and $8.40 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, dForce has traded up 41.5% against the dollar. One dForce coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000469 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00056874 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00016020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $414.70 or 0.00898969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00112285 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00042596 BTC.

dForce Coin Profile

DF is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. dForce’s official website is dforce.network . dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . dForce’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

Buying and Selling dForce

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

