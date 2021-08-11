Deutsche eMark Price Down 23.2% Over Last 7 Days (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Deutsche eMark has a market cap of $146,377.01 and approximately $274.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Deutsche eMark alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000250 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 51.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000029 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deutsche eMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deutsche eMark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.