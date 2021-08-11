Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY)

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

VACNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded VAT Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank cut VAT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

VACNY opened at $37.41 on Monday. VAT Group has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $42.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.99.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

