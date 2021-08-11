Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,863 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Despegar.com by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at $777,000. 49.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Shares of DESP stock opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $897.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.54.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $51.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DESP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Despegar.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Despegar.com Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DESP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP).

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.