Desjardins Comments on Uni-Select Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) – Desjardins increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Uni-Select in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. Desjardins also issued estimates for Uni-Select’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$468.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$470.69 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Laurentian upped their price target on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Uni-Select currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.14.

Shares of UNS stock opened at C$18.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.86. The company has a market cap of C$762.97 million and a PE ratio of -29.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$15.22. Uni-Select has a one year low of C$5.21 and a one year high of C$18.86.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

