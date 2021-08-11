Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DWVYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Derwent London alerts:

DWVYF remained flat at $$48.10 during trading on Friday. 25 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35. Derwent London has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $48.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.00.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.