DerivaDAO Achieves Market Capitalization of $109.51 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 11th. In the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 65.5% higher against the dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for $4.20 or 0.00009194 BTC on major exchanges. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $109.51 million and $95,482.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00046138 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.85 or 0.00144263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.14 or 0.00155870 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,141.69 or 0.98903159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $392.76 or 0.00860517 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

