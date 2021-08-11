DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) PT Lowered to $66.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on XRAY. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $58.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.77. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $41.52 and a 1-year high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,798,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,008,133,000 after buying an additional 6,036,611 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,429,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $665,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,073 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,073,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,089,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,635 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth $55,591,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 909.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 913,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,787,000 after purchasing an additional 822,971 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

