Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Denbury in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Denbury’s FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.79.

Shares of NYSE:DEN opened at $67.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Denbury has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $81.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.55.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative net margin of 106.78% and a negative return on equity of 68.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Denbury during the first quarter valued at $201,425,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Denbury by 1,041.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,352,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,237 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury during the first quarter valued at $58,151,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Denbury during the first quarter valued at $52,735,000. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Denbury during the first quarter valued at $41,308,000. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

