Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 173.70% and a negative net margin of 1,551.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.90) EPS.

Delcath Systems stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.43. The stock had a trading volume of 465 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,793. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71. The firm has a market cap of $66.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.53. Delcath Systems has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $25.18.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DCTH shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Delcath Systems news, Director Steven A. J. Salamon bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $70,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven A. J. Salamon purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 31,850 shares of company stock worth $364,183. Corporate insiders own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delcath Systems stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) by 1,218.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.72% of Delcath Systems worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

