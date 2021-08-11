Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Shares Purchased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.43% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TACO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Del Taco Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63. The stock has a market cap of $314.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $11.99.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.24%. Analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Del Taco Restaurants Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of June 9, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

